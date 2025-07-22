The Bulwark

Congress Subpoenas Maxwell. Now What?

Jul 22, 2025
Sam Stein takes on breaking news about Ghislaine Maxwell: the DOJ suddenly wants to talk, Congress just voted to subpoena her, and MAGA influencers are fed up with Trump’s distractions. Is Maxwell about to flip, or is this all just a pardon play?

