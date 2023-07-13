Michael is joined by Dr. Ibram X Kendi and Joel Christian Gill, the author and illustrator of the graphic novel, "Stamped from the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas in America." They discuss the five figures behind the history of racist ideology in America, the art of conveying complex history through comics and nation-wide book bans.
Conveying America's Racist History Through Comics: With Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Joel Christian Gill
Jul 13, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
