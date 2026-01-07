The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Share post
Counterprotesters Confront Rioters & Insurrectionists

Sam Stein and Jared Poland
Jan 07, 2026
Five years after January 6th, the diehards came back to the scene of the crime. Pardoned rioters, conspiracy theories, and a fierce counterprotest collided on the National Mall. Jared Poland gives his take to Sam Stein on what he found from reporting on the ground as Americans argue again over what really happened on January 6th.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

