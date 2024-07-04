Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins the group (plus Chris Cillizza) to discuss the Court's worst ruling since Korematsu, opening the door to God know what if Trump wins. Also, what would an open convention look like?
Highlights / Lowlights:
Mona: Are We in ‘Soviet America’? Not Even Close. By Cathy Young, The Bulwark
Linda: Her trip to Israel, where she was recording.
Adam: Cara Mund, a sincere Never Trump candidate who ran (and lost, but got 19%!) in North Dakota. Adam joined her on her radio show to discuss the state of the Republican Party
Chris: Gabe Fleisher's Wake up to Politics. Gabe has been writing about politics since he was a child and is a politics prodigy. He just graduated from Georgetown. (His Substack is here)
Courting Disaster
Transcript
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins the group (plus Chris Cillizza) to discuss the Court's worst ruling since Korematsu, opening the door to God know what if Trump wins. Also, what would an open convention look like?
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
