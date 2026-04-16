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Damon Lindelof: Hollywood HATES the Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Apr 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Sonny Bunch and Damon Lindelof—the show runner behind Lost, The Leftovers, and Watchmen—discuss the growing backlash to the proposed Paramount–Warner Bros. merger and what it could mean for Hollywood’s future. Lindelof explains why he joined more than a thousand industry professionals in signing a public letter urging scrutiny of the deal. He describes a “chilling effect” across Hollywood, where even speaking out against consolidation can carry professional risk.

Open Letter: 2,500+ Industry Leaders Oppose the Paramount–WBD Merger
https://blockthemerger.com/openletter

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