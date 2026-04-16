Sonny Bunch and Damon Lindelof—the show runner behind Lost, The Leftovers, and Watchmen—discuss the growing backlash to the proposed Paramount–Warner Bros. merger and what it could mean for Hollywood’s future. Lindelof explains why he joined more than a thousand industry professionals in signing a public letter urging scrutiny of the deal. He describes a “chilling effect” across Hollywood, where even speaking out against consolidation can carry professional risk.
Open Letter: 2,500+ Industry Leaders Oppose the Paramount–WBD Merger
https://blockthemerger.com/openletter
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Damon Lindelof: Hollywood HATES the Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger
Apr 16, 2026
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Sonny Bunch and Damon Lindelof—the show runner behind Lost, The Leftovers, and Watchmen—discuss the growing backlash to the proposed Paramount–Warner Bros. merger and what it could mean for Hollywood’s future. Lindelof explains why he joined more than a thousand industry professionals in signing a public letter urging scrutiny of the deal. He describes a “chilling effect” across Hollywood, where even speaking out against consolidation can carry professional risk.
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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