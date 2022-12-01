The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Dana Milbank: Even Kevin McCarthy Doesn't Trust Kevin McCarthy
0:00
-39:22

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Dana Milbank: Even Kevin McCarthy Doesn't Trust Kevin McCarthy

Ad-free version.
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Charlie Sykes
Dec 01, 2022
∙ Paid
6
Share

If he can round up the support to be speaker, McCarthy is still going to have to fend off Trump trying to muck things up from Mar-a-Lago, as well members of his caucus threatening repeated no-confidence votes. Dana Milbank joins Charlie Sykes to preview the madness.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture