Dana Milbank: It’s the Trump Show Again
0:00
-36:01

Dana Milbank: It's the Trump Show Again

Charlie Sykes
Charlie Sykes
Mar 21, 2023
∙ Paid
The Republican Party had been showing signs it was beginning to move on from Trump, but now it's wrapping itself around him once again — because attention of any kind is Trump's fuel. Plus, a reminder that Kevin McCarthy doesn't believe in anything. Dana Milbank joins Charlie Sykes today.

