The Republican Party had been showing signs it was beginning to move on from Trump, but now it's wrapping itself around him once again — because attention of any kind is Trump's fuel. Plus, a reminder that Kevin McCarthy doesn't believe in anything. Dana Milbank joins Charlie Sykes today.
Dana Milbank: It’s the Trump Show Again
Mar 21, 2023
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
