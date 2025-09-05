The Bulwark

David French: Maybe the Tariffs Are the Problem

Tim Miller
Sep 05, 2025
Last month, Trump fired the "woke" job numbers person after she released weak employment data. Now, we have even worse jobs numbers—and burgeoning signs of a tariffs-triggered manufacturing recession. Meanwhile, the administration may be working on a de facto military policy that would fulfill one of Trump's biggest longtime wishes: summarily executing …

