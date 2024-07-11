The Bulwark
David French: Trump Tries To Run Away from the Christian Nationalists
David French: Trump Tries To Run Away from the Christian Nationalists

Tim Miller
Jul 11, 2024
Inviting "populist slut hero" Amber Rose to speak at the Republican convention and adjusting the platform on abortion—Trump is trying to distance himself from MAGA's Christian fundamentalist ranks. Meanwhile, the Christian Nationalist project to turn the constitutional clock back 70 years continues apace. Plus, the effort to get Biden to leave the ticket is not a conspiracy—but the sign of a working party. David French joins Tim Miller.

show notes
David's recent column on the Supreme Court

