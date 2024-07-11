Inviting "populist slut hero" Amber Rose to speak at the Republican convention and adjusting the platform on abortion—Trump is trying to distance himself from MAGA's Christian fundamentalist ranks. Meanwhile, the Christian Nationalist project to turn the constitutional clock back 70 years continues apace. Plus, the effort to get Biden to leave the ticket is not a conspiracy—but the sign of a working party. David French joins Tim Miller.
David French: Trump Tries To Run Away from the Christian Nationalists
David French: Trump Tries To Run Away from the Christian Nationalists
Jul 11, 2024
David French: Trump Tries To Run Away from the Christian Nationalists
