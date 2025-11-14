David Frum: This Is Shame-Faced Trump

Our commander-in-chief and breaker of mores can only muster the energy to beg Republicans to stop talking about Epstein. Where is the blustery guy who proudly declared he paid no taxes and that he could shoot anyone on 5th avenue? Because of the lame duck smell he’s giving off—and the economic problems Trump himself brought on—he’s not getting the support he needs from the outer MAGA media world that’s obsessed with Epstein. Meanwhile, he’s getting ready to have taxpayers pay off his cronies for trying to help steal the 2020 election. Plus, the four kinds of corruption in the Trump administration, the Caribbean boat bombings have driven down the price of cocaine, and the origins and modern flowering of antisemitism on the left and right.

David Frum joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.