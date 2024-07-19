Recently in The Bulwark:

Tonight's theme? Foreign policy / caving to Vladimir Putin.

ONE OF THE DEFINING ELEMENTS of authoritarianism is selective application of the law. In fascist movements, “law and order” is invoked against scapegoats and political enemies, while the leader and his allies are exempt from legal accountability. This distinction has become central to Donald Trump’s Republican party. At the party’s national convention this week, speaker after speaker affirmed that the law must be rigorously applied to undocumented migrants, but not to Trump or his henchmen.

THE MOST COMMON SLAM AT J.D. VANCE, Donald Trump’s running mate and Wednesday night’s big star at the Republican National Convention, is that the 39-year-old junior senator from Ohio is a cynical opportunist, a turncoat who refashioned himself from a “Never Trump” conservative into an ardent Trump loyalist to secure his ascent in the MAGAfied GOP. There is no question that Vance’s transformation has been drastic—and, as some have noted, he hasn’t changed his views on Trump alone: Vance’s current portrayal of America’s struggling working-class communities—such as the one he was born into—as victims of a callous and globalist “ruling class” contrasts sharply with his account in Hillbilly Elegy, which was blunt about the role dysfunctional culture and self-destructive behavior play in these communities’ woes.

Former Biden Staffers Circulate Petition Calling for Him to Exit Race

FORMER JOE BIDEN STAFFERS ARE CIRCULATING a petition calling on their onetime boss to suspend his presidential campaign. The effort, launched just yesterday as the chorus of Democrats encouraging Biden to step aside grew, has only a handful of apparent signatories so far. But its mere existence underscores how desperate some Democrats are to change the trajectory of the presidential campaign.

Happy Thursday! In case you missed last night’s convention livestream, I joined Andrew, Bill, Sam, and Marc to break down J.D. Vance’s big night.

For #ThrowbackThursday… President George W. Bush warning about isms… and basically what this GOP currently is.

