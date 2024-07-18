From Memes to Extremism: How the Internet Fueled Far-Right Movements (with Elle Reeve)

Michael Steele speaks with CNN correspondent and Emmy and Peabody award-winning journalist, Elle Reeve about her new book, "Black Pill: How I Witnessed the Darkest Corners of the Internet Come to Life, Poison Society, and Capture American Politics."

The pair discuss how internet subcultures have contributed to the rise of white nationalism and the role social media plays in shaping people's thoughts and ideologies. Plus, what it's like confronting white supremacists face-to-face and how young people get sucked into extremist movements.

