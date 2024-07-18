Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

From Memes to Extremism: How the Internet Fueled Far-Right Movements (with Elle Reeve)

The Michael Steele Podcast
The Bulwark
Jul 18, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Michael Steele speaks with CNN correspondent and Emmy and Peabody award-winning journalist, Elle Reeve about her new book, "Black Pill: How I Witnessed the Darkest Corners of the Internet Come to Life, Poison Society, and Capture American Politics."

The pair discuss how internet subcultures have contributed to the rise of white nationalism and the role social media plays in shaping people's thoughts and ideologies. Plus, what it's like confronting white supremacists face-to-face and how young people get sucked into extremist movements.

Leave a comment

Become a Bulwark+ member to listen or watch full episodes of The Michael Steele Podcast ad free! Membership has its privileges: members can access ad-free editions of every show we produce.

Get 30 day free trial

The Michael Steele Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. You can add the show to your podcast player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
Rebuilding America's Middle Class (with Thom Hartmann)
  The Bulwark
The Republican Approach to Beating Donald Trump (with Rick Wilson)
  The Bulwark
Following the Constitution's Original Meaning: With A.J. Jacobs
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Get Your Vote On
  The Bulwark
A Journalist's Outlook on This Moment in History: With April Ryan
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: We Almost Abolished the Electoral College. What Happened?
  The Bulwark
The Electability of the Next President of the United States: With Rick Ungar
  The Bulwark