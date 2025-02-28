Deadly Effects of USAID Cuts Are Already Happening

Sam Stein is joined by Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International, to discuss what USAID aid was cut and whom it will affect, why George W. Bush who supported many of these programs hasn’t spoken up, and how cuts at USAID is a test case for what will happen across all of government.

