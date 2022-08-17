Michael Steele speaks with former naval intelligence and counter-terrorism officer, Malcolm Nance about his new book, "They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency.” The pair discuss the Trump Insurgency in the U.S (TITUS), the threat of domestic terrorism and a warning not of what's to come, but of what is already here. Malcolm also shares his thoughts on the FBI Mar-a-Lago search and discusses his on-ground perspective of the current situation in Ukraine.
Check out Malcolm's book here:
https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250279002/theywanttokillamericans
Share this post
Democracy Is Gasping Its Last Breath: With Malcolm Nance
www.thebulwark.com
Democracy Is Gasping Its Last Breath: With Malcolm Nance
Aug 17, 2022
Michael Steele speaks with former naval intelligence and counter-terrorism officer, Malcolm Nance about his new book, "They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency.” The pair discuss the Trump Insurgency in the U.S (TITUS), the threat of domestic terrorism and a warning not of what's to come, but of what is already here. Malcolm also shares his thoughts on the FBI Mar-a-Lago search and discusses his on-ground perspective of the current situation in Ukraine.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Democracy Is Gasping Its Last Breath: With Malcolm Nance