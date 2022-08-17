The Bulwark
Democracy Is Gasping Its Last Breath: With Malcolm Nance
Aug 17, 2022
Michael Steele speaks with former naval intelligence and counter-terrorism officer, Malcolm Nance about his new book, "They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency.” The pair discuss the Trump Insurgency in the U.S (TITUS), the threat of domestic terrorism and a warning not of what's to come, but of what is already here. Malcolm also shares his thoughts on the FBI Mar-a-Lago search and discusses his on-ground perspective of the current situation in Ukraine.

Check out Malcolm's book here:
https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250279002/theywanttokillamericans

