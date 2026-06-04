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Democrats Add 4 New Pickup Opportunities for 2026 (w/ Suzan DelBene)

Joe Perticone's avatar
Joe Perticone
Jun 04, 2026
∙ Paid

As House Democrats look to reclaim the majority in 2026, DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene joins Joe Perticone to unveil four new Democratic target districts and explains why her party believes the political map is expanding. DelBene discusses emerging pickup opportunities in New Jersey, California, Nebraska, and Florida, including the growing controversy surrounding Tom Kean Jr., who has been absent from public view for months. Plus, Joe also asks Florida's newly redrawn congressional map and whether DelBene and the DCCC is supporting Debbie Wasserman Schultz in her controversial new district.

Read Joe Perticone's 'Press Pass' Newsletter: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/presspass

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