Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

⚖️ The Epstein Files 📂

Programming alert: The Bulwark on Sunday goes live at 10am, and Bill Kristol will be joined by investigative journalist Julie K. Brown, the leading expert on Jeffrey Epstein. Her groundbreaking 2018 reporting was instrumental in reopening the Epstein sexual abuse case.

The Focus Group podcast is still on hiatus, but the Trump administration’s walkback of the promised “Epstein Files” this week got us curious about what voters are thinking. The Bulwark’s own Will Sommer joined Sarah to break down a focus group of 2024 Trump voters who now disapprove of his performance—and to explore how Democrats might talk about the Epstein revelations.

Watch Now ->

🚨OVERTIME🚨

100k! As you may have seen in JVL’s Triad, we hit 100,000 paying subscribers recently. It’s kind of a big benchmark for us, something we did not expect would happen. If you’re not yet a member, go read the post, and read the comments. There are 1,300 of them, and they are emblematic of the sort of place we are building here. (Ditto if you are a member, it’ll lift your spirits this Saturday AM.)

I wanted to share a couple of my favorite responses from members:

Trey H. has a nice little mini-essay on how The Bulwark helps him learn to think about stuff. It is powerful.

Or Lisa N., who particularly enjoys the lifting tone of JVL saying “my best friends” or Sarah’s laugh giving her hope.

I’ve run out of space for more, but go take a look, and comment below if you’re a paid member and if you haven’t yet. My prompt this week?

When did you first feel like The Bulwark was your people?

Leave a comment

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.