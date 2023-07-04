On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if the apparent dismantling of Turner Classic Movies is a controversy or a nontroversy, before musing over what the channel should look like in a streaming-first world. Then they review Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Can James Mangold replace Steven Spielberg? Is it even fair to ask him to do so? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on the most “significant” political movies. And if you enjoyed the episode, share it with a friend!
'Destiny' Comes for Indiana Jones
Plus: What should TCM look like in a streaming-first world?
Jul 04, 2023
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes