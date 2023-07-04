'Destiny' Comes for Indiana Jones

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if the apparent dismantling of Turner Classic Movies is a controversy or a nontroversy, before musing over what the channel should look like in a streaming-first world. Then they review Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Can James Mangold replace Steven Spielberg? Is it even fair to ask him to do so? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on the most “significant” political movies. And if you enjoyed the episode, share it with a friend!

