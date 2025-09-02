Disney's Economic Inequality

Photo by Sonny Bunch

On this week’s episode, Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter discuss the widening gap between the haves and the have-nots at Disney World, as chronicled in this New York Times piece. Then they review Caught Stealing, the new Darren Aronofsky film that’s being marketed like a Guy Ritchie caper but is something else entirely. Some spoilers over the last 15 minutes or so of this pod, so just keep an ear out if you’re worried about that sort of thing. Swing by the Bulwark on Thursday for a bonus episode on High and Low and King’s Ransom, the movie and book, respectively, on which Spike Lee’s new film, Highest 2 Lowest is based. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

