Michael speaks with 2024 Democratic candidate for president, Marianne Williamson. The pair discuss the mindset of the average American, the role the DNC should be playing in the 2024 election, how she's rising in the polls with the Gen Z voters she's reached through TikTok, how her campaign has changed since 2020 and the tragedies occurring in Israel and Palestine.
Check out Marianne's campaign: https://marianne2024.com/
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Marianne: @marwilliamson
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
Disrupting the Status Quo: With Marianne Williamson
www.thebulwark.com
Disrupting the Status Quo: With Marianne Williamson
Oct 18, 2023
Michael speaks with 2024 Democratic candidate for president, Marianne Williamson. The pair discuss the mindset of the average American, the role the DNC should be playing in the 2024 election, how she's rising in the polls with the Gen Z voters she's reached through TikTok, how her campaign has changed since 2020 and the tragedies occurring in Israel and Palestine.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Disrupting the Status Quo: With Marianne Williamson