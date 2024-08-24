Playback speed
DNC-Palooza, Part 1 (with Joe Perticone)

Sarah Longwell
and
Joe Perticone
Aug 24, 2024
68
The Bulwark is ON LOCATION at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and we've got quite a lot to talk about!

National Political Reporter Joe Perticone joins Sarah to recap the sights and sounds from the convention. They also walk through swing voters' reactions to the Harris-Walz ticket, and how plugged in they were to convention coverage generally (not very much).

By Joe Perticone:

Democrats Welcome Disaffected Republicans With Open Arms

The Pro-Palestinian Protest Fizzles in Chicago

