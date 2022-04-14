Michael speaks with Rick Wilson about the importance of the 2022 midterms and how the culture wars are distracting and polarizing the country from more pressing issues. The pair discuss what the Lincoln Project is doing to help the country, how to pull Republicans back and the impact of January 6th committee.
Do the Work Now: With Rick Wilson
Do the Work Now: With Rick Wilson
Apr 14, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
