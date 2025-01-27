Playback speed
Does the Law Allow Trump's Power Grab?

Mona Charen
and
Steve Vladeck
Jan 27, 2025
3
7
Mona interviews Georgetown law professor Stephen Vladeck on executive orders, birthright citizenship, Congress not doing its job, and whether Trump will defy the Supreme Court.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left side of the payer to toggle to the audio-only edition.

The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.

The Bulwark
The Mona Charen Show
Audio
Video
The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.
Mona Charen
