Does the Republican Party Want to Be Rescued? Part 2: With Chris Christie

In part two of this interview, Michael speaks with Former Governor Chris Christie about accountability after January 6th, Liz Cheney's strategy in the GOP and the narratives perpetuated by Fox News.
Jan 04, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
