Note: This episode originally aired in December 2021.
In part one of this interview, Michael speaks with Former Governor Chris Christie about what the Republican party stands for now that Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz have entered the arena. The pair discuss Trump's hold on the Republican base, why the GOP must not be a party of vendetta politics and who will be running in 2024.
Follow Chris Christie @GovChristie
Follow Michael Steele @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
Does the Republican Party Want to Be Rescued? Part 1: With Chris Christie [Rebroadcast]
www.thebulwark.com
Does the Republican Party Want to Be Rescued? Part 1: With Chris Christie [Rebroadcast]
Jun 10, 2023
Share this post
Does the Republican Party Want to Be Rescued? Part 1: With Chris Christie [Rebroadcast]
www.thebulwark.com
Note: This episode originally aired in December 2021.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Does the Republican Party Want to Be Rescued? Part 1: With Chris Christie [Rebroadcast]