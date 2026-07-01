The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Dog the Bounty Hunter Is Now a MAGA Keynote Speaker

Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and Will Sommer
Jul 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller and Will Sommer take on the Great American State Fair fiasco, MAGA's rival Freedom Fest lineup (starring Dog the Bounty Hunter), and Colorado's stranger-than-fiction GOP frontrunner Victor Marx—live from the Aspen Ideas Festival. Plus: an audience Q&A on hate, hope, and why authoritarians want you exhausted.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture