Dog the Bounty Hunter Is Now a MAGA Keynote Speaker

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller and Will Sommer take on the Great American State Fair fiasco, MAGA's rival Freedom Fest lineup (starring Dog the Bounty Hunter), and Colorado's stranger-than-fiction GOP frontrunner Victor Marx—live from the Aspen Ideas Festival. Plus: an audience Q&A on hate, hope, and why authoritarians want you exhausted.

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