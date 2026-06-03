Ebola Returned at the Worst Possible Time (w/ Eric Schoomaker) | Command Post Live

Ben Parker and Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (ret.) discuss Pete Hegseth’s controversial intervention in military promotions, rising tensions with Iran, and Ukraine’s latest strikes deep inside Russia. Then they’re joined by former Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Eric Schoomaker for a wide-ranging conversation on Ebola, pandemic preparedness, military medicine, and what America may be losing as public health infrastructure is dismantled.

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Programming note: On June 8 at 7pm ET, Mona Charen and Mark Hertling will kick off the Bulwark Book Club with a live chat about Mark’s book, If I Don’t Return: A Father’s Wartime Journal. This livestream is for Bulwark+ subscribers on Substack and YouTube.





Mark’s book consists of a series of journal entries Mark wrote to his two young sons while he was deployed in the Middle East. You can order Mark’s book from Amazon or Barnes & Noble, or buy a signed copy via the publisher.





Have question for Mark after reading If I Don’t Return? Drop your questions and feedback about the book here before June 8. This post is also pinned to the top of The Mona Charen Show page.