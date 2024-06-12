A coalition of Christian lawyers, activists, and politicians methodically and secretly took down Roe, and in the process, outsmarted Democrats who believed they had permanently won on the issue of abortion. And the end of Roe v Wade is just the beginning of an effort to roll back the sexual revolution. Lisa Lerer and Elizabeth Dias join guest host A.B. Stoddard today.
show notes:
Elizabeth's and Lisa's book, "The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America"
Elizabeth Dias and Lisa Lerer: The Inside Story of the Fall of Roe