The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Elizabeth Dias and Lisa Lerer: The Inside Story of the Fall of Roe
1
0:00
-33:27

Elizabeth Dias and Lisa Lerer: The Inside Story of the Fall of Roe

A.B. Stoddard
and
Tim Miller
Jun 12, 2024
1
Share

A coalition of Christian lawyers, activists, and politicians methodically and secretly took down Roe, and in the process, outsmarted Democrats who believed they had permanently won on the issue of abortion. And the end of Roe v Wade is just the beginning of an effort to roll back the sexual revolution. Lisa Lerer and Elizabeth Dias join guest host A.B. Stoddard today.

show notes:


Elizabeth's and Lisa's book, "The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America"

1 Comment
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
A.B. Stoddard
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Jennifer Senior: Secrets and Lies
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Tuberville's Policy Is the Same as Trump's
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Mike Madrid: The Latino Century
  Tim Miller
Adam Kinzinger: The New Axis Power Alliance
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger
Will Saletan and McKay Coppins: Fear and Loathing
  Tim Miller and Will Saletan
Ritchie Torres and Ben Smith: Pride and Priors
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Rally Around the Flag
  Tim Miller and William Kristol