Elon and Trump’s Messy Breakup Keeps Getting Crazier

Tim Miller and Sam Stein deep dive into the drama in the Trump–Elon bromance being officially over. From black eyes to ketamine rumors, cabinet meltdowns and physical altercations, it's getting weird.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.