Does the Pentagon Pizza Tracker Predict When We Go to War?!?

Sam Stein, Andrew Egger, and Sonny Bunch dig into the viral story about Pentagon pizza orders and whether Google Maps is accidentally revealing military secrets. Is the slice to strike pipeline real or just deliciously dumb?

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.