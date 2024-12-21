Recently in The Bulwark:

THE DECISION BY REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP to scuttle a bipartisan funding deal on Thursday night has left lawmakers scrambling and others anxiously bracing for a government shutdown. For a host of issue advocates, however, the prevailing mood in Washington, D.C. was one not of chaos but utter devastation. The initial deal that congressional leaders had agreed to included a number of key priorities that, in the course of hours, were jettisoned by GOP leaders looking to calm Elon Musk’s pique and satisfy Donald Trump’s demands. And though the slimmed-down bill that Trump endorsed in its place failed to pass the House, few people expected that the initial deal would make a comeback—meaning that many of its components were likely gone for good.

IN 1981, THE REAGAN ADMINISTRATION rolled out the first edition of what would become an annual publication: Soviet Military Power. Written under the aegis of the Defense Intelligence Agency, the 100-page assessment was chock full of vivid paintings of Soviet military hardware and installations and jam-packed with charts and graphs, all presented in a lurid, fire-engine-red design scheme. Thirty-six thousand copies were printed.

There’s something pleasing about a good old-fashioned musical biopic, like throwing on a comfy sweater and listening to a classic album while the day’s cares melt away. People love watching simulations of their favorite musicians singing their classic songs in a way that also allows them to see their heroes as underdogs struggling against either social norms or overbearing authority figures in the business world.

CREATING MOVIES INSPIRED BY the Bible is a high-risk, high-reward endeavor. You know the standout successes: Films like The Prince of Egypt and The Ten Commandments are cultural touchstones that have helped shape the way generations of Americans imagine stories from scripture. But for every biblical epic that made it, there are countless others that flopped.

TIM MILLER: Bannon: Kash Patel Will Absolutely Investigate The People Named In His Book

DONALD TRUMP’S NOMINEE FOR FBI director, Kash Patel, is dead serious when it comes to investigating the political enemies who he listed in his book “Government Gangsters,” according to Trump’s on-again-off-again adviser Steve Bannon. “Kash didn’t try to hide the football. Steve Bannon didn’t try,” Bannon asserted, speaking in the third person during a one-on-one interview with The Bulwark following his speech to Americafest, a yearly gathering of MAGA diehards hosted by Turning Point USA.

Happy Friday! It isn’t sticking (boo!) but our beginning of Christmas break at the Swift household has turned the Queen City into a snow globe. Admittedly, as a mostly WFH family, it is odd to take weather away from traffic and commuting.

With the holiday next week, you can expect Overtimes as news warrant, but certain newsletters might be shorter than other due to travel.

Shutdown averted! The Democrats bailed out the flailing House GOP, and it appears a shutdown is likely to be avoided. Come January? Speaker Johnson might have a problem on his hands.

Just remember… As Sarah observes, this is all just a big preview of January and the next years to come.

Tesla recalling almost 700,000 vehicles (!)… due to tire pressure monitoring system issue (AP)

Come on, Mama Kelce… At least make your loosely-based-on-your-son Hallmark holiday romance flick at least somewhat tethered to reality.

“Don’t Give a Sh*t”: Kyrsten Sinema Gives Wildest Exit Interview (TNR)

Trump Moves to Replace Officials… Whom New Presidents Traditionally Leave Alone (NYT🎁)

⌚️The Heisman, a watch, and… JVL, who went on the Heisman Trophy Podcast to discuss a new watch that was given to finalists.

Krypto, take us home… James Gunn’s new Superman looks amazing (and not because there’s Krypto the dog and Gunn went to SLU). Cleveland and Cincinnati were filming locations and you may recognize a few locations if you’re from Ohio.

