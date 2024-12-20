Our Two Presidents

George and Sarah talk about Co-President Musk, Trump's BS lawsuits against the media (and which companies are pre-surrendering), whether Trump can still be prosecuted in Georgia, and how Judge Merchan in New York is supposed to sentence a convicted felon who will soon be president of the United States.

