The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Looking Ahead to 2025
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -15:33
-15:33

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Looking Ahead to 2025

Sonny Bunch
Dec 20, 2024
∙ Paid
Share
‘Mickey 17’ (MovieStillsDB)

What is the team looking forward to next year? Lots of good stuff on the horizon!

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
No One Was Cravin' 'Kraven'
  Sonny Bunch
Golden Globes Snubs and Nods
  Sonny Bunch
Amy Adams’s Ode to Motherhood
  Sonny Bunch
'Juror #2' Hits VOD
  Sonny Bunch
Does 'Wicked' Defy Critical Gravity?
  Sonny Bunch
Happy Thanksgiving
  Sonny Bunch
Does 'Gladiator II' Entertain?
  Sonny Bunch