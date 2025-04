Tim Miller and Andrew Egger Talk About How Elon Musk and Peter Navarro Are Clashing Over Trump’s Trade War. Navarro Insults Telsa and Musk Comes Back at Him With Some Facts and Some Insults.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care fo…