Elon Thought He Could Rule Washington

Elon Musk’s political play didn’t go as planned. Rep. Ro Khanna joins Sam Stein to talk about what Musk got wrong, why grades matter, and how Democrats should push back on both extremes.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.