The Bulwark Podcast
Ep. 6: The Corruption of Lindsey Graham
Ep. 6: The Corruption of Lindsey Graham

Will Saletan
Aug 07, 2023
After the 2020 election, Lindsey Graham had a chance to be free—of Donald Trump, and all the rationalizing he had done for four years. But the senator was no longer his own man: He now belonged to Trump.

