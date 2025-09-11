The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Erin Ryan: The Murder of Charlie Kirk

Tim Miller
and
Erin Ryan
Sep 11, 2025
This country has too many guns and too many crazy people. And the social media oligarchs are fanning the flames of violence by constantly trying to piss people off. The Kirk assassination highlights just how dangerous a moment we are living in. America is not free if people are too afraid to speak their minds. Plus, parenting and the surprising gap in what Gen Z women and men think are the highest priorities in life.

Crooked Media's Erin Ryan joins Tim Miller.

show notes

