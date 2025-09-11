Erin Ryan: The Murder of Charlie Kirk

This country has too many guns and too many crazy people. And the social media oligarchs are fanning the flames of violence by constantly trying to piss people off. The Kirk assassination highlights just how dangerous a moment we are living in. America is not free if people are too afraid to speak their minds. Plus, parenting and the surprising gap in what Gen Z women and men think are the highest priorities in life.



Crooked Media's Erin Ryan joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

The Bulwark Podcast is available wherever you get podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.