Evangelicals in the Age of Political Extremism: With Tim Alberta

Michael Steele speaks with best-selling author Tim Alberta about his new book, "The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism." The pair discuss how Christian values in America have become enmeshed in MAGA politics, how the purpose of the church has been misinterpreted, what Tim observed on the American Restoration Tour and what being a Christian means to him.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Kingdom-Power-Glory-Evangelicals-Extremism/dp/006322688X
Dec 21, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
