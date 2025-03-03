Examining DEI

The Bulwark's Cathy Young joins Mona to discuss where DEI went wrong and also the unfathomable racism of the Trump Administration.
Referenced Works and Sources
Reflections of an Affirmative Action Baby by Steven Carter
Discusses the complexities and unintended consequences of affirmative action from a personal and academic perspective.
The Bakke Case (Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, 1978)
A landmark Supreme Court decision that ruled against racial quotas in university admissions while allowing race to be one of several factors in admissions decisions.
Fisher v. University of Texas (2013, 2016)
Supreme Court cases addressing race-conscious admissions policies in higher education.
Yasha Mounk’s The Identity Trap: A Story of Ideas and Power in Our Time
Discusses the ideological shifts in race-conscious policies and how they impact public discourse.
New York Times Investigative Report on DEI at the University of Michigan
A report detailing the impact of DEI initiatives at a major university, highlighting unintended consequences such as workplace tension and polarization.