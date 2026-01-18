The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

EXCLUSIVE: Viral Protester Speaks Out As ICE Turns Minneapolis Into “Military Zone”

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jan 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller is joined by Minnesota resident turned viral protester Chis Ostroushko for his take on the “insane” Minneapolis protests. Chris shares his unfiltered perspective on how ICE has turned the city into a “military zone” and why he felt compelled to speak out and protest.

You can follow Chris at MNAngryMan on Instagram and BlueSky:

https://www.instagram.com/mnangryman/
https://bsky.app/profile/mnangryman.bsky.social

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture