EXCLUSIVE: Viral Protester Speaks Out As ICE Turns Minneapolis Into “Military Zone”

Tim Miller is joined by Minnesota resident turned viral protester Chis Ostroushko for his take on the “insane” Minneapolis protests. Chris shares his unfiltered perspective on how ICE has turned the city into a “military zone” and why he felt compelled to speak out and protest.



You can follow Chris at MNAngryMan on Instagram and BlueSky:



https://www.instagram.com/mnangryman/

https://bsky.app/profile/mnangryman.bsky.social

