Ezra Klein: Protecting People Means Winning Power

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Sep 25, 2025
∙ Paid
10
3
Share

The White House readies plans for mass firings in the federal government as Democrats weigh the stakes of forcing a government shutdown. The Justice Department prepares to seek an indictment for former FBI Director James Comey as President Trump hunts for revenge against his political enemies. Ezra Klein of The New York Times joins Tim to discuss what a fight about a shutdown should really be about, how Democrats can find a message that can meet the moment and what it will take to pull our politics out of a violent moment.

Show Notes:

