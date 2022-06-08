Faith in Politics: With David French

Michael Steele and David French sit down for a conversation on the intersection of culture, politics and faith. The pair discuss white evangelicalism, finding good leaders, what our gun culture says about our country, the courage to confront the unpersuadable and shifting away from our apocalyptic, "six minutes to midnight" view of politics.
Jun 08, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
