Transcript
FBI action at John Bolton’s House—Live

A recording from Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes's live video
Tim Miller
and
Benjamin Wittes
Aug 22, 2025
Transcript

In a dawn operation, FBI agents descended on the home of Trump’s former national security advisor.

Read more on this developing story here:

DEVELOPING: FBI Raids John Bolton’s House

Shortly before 7:00 a.m. Friday morning, the FBI and Montgomery County police were seen at the Bethesda home of John Bolton, who served as national security advisor for part of Donald Trump’s first term. Montgomery Coun…

Read full story
