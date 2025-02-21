Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

FEMA Chief of Staff Was Fired Despite Musk’s Promise

Sam Stein
Feb 21, 2025
∙ Paid
6
6
Share

On Thursday, FEMA Chief of Staff Scott Curtis shared how he was misled, betrayed, and abruptly FIRED after taking Trump’s “deferred resignation” deal.

UPDATE: On Friday, after this interview was posted, he was rehired. Read more coverage from The Bulwark here.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sam Stein
Recent Episodes
The People Are Pissed. This Georgia Townhall Shows The Trump Backlash is Here
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Garcia Criticized Elon Musk — Then The DOJ Threatened Him
  Tim Miller
Trump’s Poll Numbers Are in the Toilet
  Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last
Is This the End!? What Kash Patel’s Confirmation Means for America
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
BREAKING: Revenge Obsessed Kash Patel Confirmed As FBI Director, Buckle Up!
  Will Saletan
Trump Teams Up With Saudis On Golf Scam. PGA Surrendering.
  Tim Miller
Chuck Todd: The AP-Trump Feud Is A Hill to Die on
  Sam Stein