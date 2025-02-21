FEMA Chief of Staff Was Fired Despite Musk’s Promise

On Thursday, FEMA Chief of Staff Scott Curtis shared how he was misled, betrayed, and abruptly FIRED after taking Trump’s “deferred resignation” deal.



UPDATE: On Friday, after this interview was posted, he was rehired. Read more coverage from The Bulwark here.



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.