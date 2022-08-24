Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. and Michael Steele discuss the ways in which our history informs our present. The pair take a look at Dr. Glaude's latest best seller, "Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own," and discuss what we can learn from Baldwin's struggle and what America still must do to discover itself and embrace its brokenness.
Check out the book here:
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/575725/begin-again-by-eddie-s-glaude-jr/
Fighting for the America We Want: With Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr.
Aug 24, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
