This episode was originally published in May of 2023.
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. joins The Michael Steele Podcast. Roy talks about how he approaches a roast, what being considered as the next host of The Daily Show means to him and what it's like doing stand up in the age of cancel culture. Roy also discusses hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner, the jokes that didn't make it, and what he was up against performing for the audience.
Roy Wood Jr.'s live standup tour, “Happy to Be Here” is happening now across the U.S and Canada. Check out the full list of dates here: https://www.roywoodjr.com/
Finding A Different Angle: With Roy Wood Jr. [Rebroadcast]
Oct 25, 2023
