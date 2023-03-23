Michael speaks with Former Governor and fellow Marylander, Larry Hogan. The pair discuss the legacy Gov. Hogan wants to leave behind in Maryland, why he chose not to run for President, the role he wants to play in fixing the GOP and how Trump's indictments could impact the 2024 election.
Finding Middle Ground: With Former Gov. Larry Hogan
Mar 23, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
