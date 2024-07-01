The Bulwark
Following the Constitution's Original Meaning: With A.J. Jacobs
Following the Constitution's Original Meaning: With A.J. Jacobs

Jul 01, 2024
A.J. Jacobs joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his book 'The Year of Living Constitutionally' and his year-long effort to live out the principles and constraints of the Constitution. A.J. also discusses the power and role of the Supreme Court, the need for term limits, and the challenges he faced while abiding by the Constitution for one year.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Year-Living-Constitutionally-Constitutions-Original/dp/0593136748

Appears in episode
The Bulwark
