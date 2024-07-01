A.J. Jacobs joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his book 'The Year of Living Constitutionally' and his year-long effort to live out the principles and constraints of the Constitution. A.J. also discusses the power and role of the Supreme Court, the need for term limits, and the challenges he faced while abiding by the Constitution for one year.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Year-Living-Constitutionally-Constitutions-Original/dp/0593136748
Following the Constitution's Original Meaning: With A.J. Jacobs
Jul 01, 2024
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
