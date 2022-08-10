Michael speaks with Miles Taylor and Former Congressman Joe Sestak about the new third party, Forward. They discuss what Forward is and isn't, how it will change the political landscape and the barriers of creating a successful third party. Michael, Miles and Joe also discuss the FBI search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago and why no one is above the law.
Forming a Successful Third Party: With Miles Taylor and Former Rep. Joe Sestak
Aug 10, 2022
