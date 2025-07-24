Fox News Buries Epstein Scandal

While voters—left, right, and everything in between—demand transparency, Fox News is busy covering bear mayhem and wine carriers. Sarah Longwell and Bill Kristol break down the growing scandal, Trump’s panic, and the right-wing influencers suddenly trying to rehab Ghislaine Maxwell.

