Preview

Fox News Buries Epstein Scandal

Sarah Longwell
and
William Kristol
Jul 24, 2025
While voters—left, right, and everything in between—demand transparency, Fox News is busy covering bear mayhem and wine carriers. Sarah Longwell and Bill Kristol break down the growing scandal, Trump’s panic, and the right-wing influencers suddenly trying to rehab Ghislaine Maxwell.

