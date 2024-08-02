George Conway: Crazy in a Bad Way

Donald Trump checks all the boxes of a person with narcissistic personality disorder, but the mainstream press goes out of its way not to cover his apparent pathologies—and ends up normalizing them.

George Conway wants to change the media narrative to stop the guy who only cares about himself from getting back in the Oval Office. Conway joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

Leave a comment

show notes

George's Anti-Psychopath PAC

Rolling Stone piece by Alex Morris that George references

Post story on whether Trump took a $10 million payout from Egypt

Tim's playlist (edited)

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.