George Conway: Crazy in a Bad Way

Tim Miller
Aug 02, 2024
Donald Trump checks all the boxes of a person with narcissistic personality disorder, but the mainstream press goes out of its way not to cover his apparent pathologies—and ends up normalizing them.

George Conway wants to change the media narrative to stop the guy who only cares about himself from getting back in the Oval Office. Conway joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes
George's Anti-Psychopath PAC
Rolling Stone piece by Alex Morris that George references
Post story on whether Trump took a $10 million payout from Egypt
Tim's playlist (edited) 

Tim Miller
